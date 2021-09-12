Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 334,913 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

