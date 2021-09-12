Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,860 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

NYSE OFG opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.