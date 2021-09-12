Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,817 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SP Plus worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SP Plus by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SP Plus stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

