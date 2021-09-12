Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS opened at $193.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $210.23.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

