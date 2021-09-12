Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,323 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Separately, Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.