Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,713 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE:TOL opened at $61.27 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.