Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,734 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

