Vid Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market cap of $609,281.12 and approximately $218.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00163322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,018,052 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.