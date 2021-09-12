VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Cap of $94.50 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $94.50 million and approximately $94,114.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

