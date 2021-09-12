ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,644 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.53% of ViewRay worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

