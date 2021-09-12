VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,769.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $885,365.84 and $1,769.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001072 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,773,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

