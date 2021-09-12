VIMworld (VEED) Market Cap Tops $57.20 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and approximately $264,412.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00078453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00161724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

