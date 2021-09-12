Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

VEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000.

Vine Energy stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.