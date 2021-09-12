Vipstar Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

