Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Vistra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $14,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.44 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

