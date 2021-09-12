Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vistra worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

