VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.0849 on Top Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 20% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $7.11 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059177 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,211,316 coins and its circulating supply is 488,640,205 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.