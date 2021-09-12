VNX Exchange Trading Down 9.3% This Week (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

