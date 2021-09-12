Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 2,442,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,100 shares of company stock worth $4,027,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

