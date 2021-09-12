Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0162

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $40,593.99 and $10,625.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

