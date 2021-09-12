Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $609.53 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $609.53 million and $3.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

