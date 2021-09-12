Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8,411.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

