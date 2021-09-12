W Green Pay Market Cap Tops $2.01 Million (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $25,721.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00163555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044697 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

