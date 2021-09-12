W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.25% of W. R. Berkley worth $164,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 144.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

