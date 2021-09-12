Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,387.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $7,387.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00566582 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,757,114 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.