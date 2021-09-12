Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. 5,255,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

