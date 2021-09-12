Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,219 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $261,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

