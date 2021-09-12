Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $705,239.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $705,239.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $262.35 or 0.00569890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

