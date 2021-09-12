Waves Enterprise Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $429,544.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,066.72 or 1.00218921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.81 or 0.07311506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00886851 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.