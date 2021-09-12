WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.13

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. WazirX has a total market cap of $358.51 million and $35.73 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.