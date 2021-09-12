Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,985.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,978.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,869.15. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

