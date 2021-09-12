Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $350.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

