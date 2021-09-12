Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

