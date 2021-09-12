Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,119 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.00% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $626,000.

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $56.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

