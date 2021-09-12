Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,144 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.