Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 85,360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 67,916 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $362,000.

REET stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

