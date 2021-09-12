Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.