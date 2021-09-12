Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Chemed by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $475.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

