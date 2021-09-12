Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

