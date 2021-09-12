Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,152 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

