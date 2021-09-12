Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,174,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

