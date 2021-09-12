Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $592.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.