Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

