Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $363.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $210.18 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

