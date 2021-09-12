Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 43.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $95,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $598.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

