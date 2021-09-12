Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

