Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

