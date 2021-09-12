Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 534.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.