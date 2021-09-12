Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $345.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

