Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,395 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $295.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day moving average of $228.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

